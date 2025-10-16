× Expand KTW KTW Presents: Echoes of Life: Lessons From The Dying Brain

Echoes of Life: Lessons From the Dying Brain

Kentucky to the World to host globally recognized neurosurgeon and neuroscientist for upcoming speaker series

Kentucky to the World (KTW), in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center, will host the next installment of its Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series on Oct. 16 at the Kentucky Science Center, featuring Louisville neurosurgeon and neuroscientist Dr. Ajmal Zemmar. The program, “Echoes of Life: Lessons From the Dying Brain,” will spotlight the practical implications of Dr. Zemmar’s groundbreaking research in daily life.

$25 general admission | Students FREE (registration required)

For more information call (270) 792-0897 or visit kentuckytotheworld.org/upcoming-events/echoes-of-life-inside-the-dying-brain