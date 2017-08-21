Eclipse Viewing at Logan County Public Library

We have partnered with the Kentucky Science Center to bring you fun events and learning all day leading up to the big event. Since the Sun will be partially eclipsed for over an hour before being completely blocked, you must have eclipse glasses to look at it, which we will be providing while supplies last. We will also be in shadow for 2 minutes and 27 seconds, so if you will be north of Russellville, you are highly encouraged to join us; you’ll have a longer viewing time that way.

Best of all? Everything is free on a first come, first served basis.

Doors to the building will open at 7am. Get here early for parking.

Current Schedule of Events

Central Timezone

7:00 AM Library lobby opens

9:00 AM Crafts and activities begin

10:00 AM Overflow parking bus pickup begins

10:30 AM Stories with Thomas Freese

11:57 AM Beginning of eclipse

12:00 PM Overflow parking buses stop for eclipse

1:26 PM Sun totally eclipsed

1:28 PM End of totality

2:00 PM Overflow parking buses resume

2:52 PM End of eclipse

For more information visit loganlibrary.org