Brooks Stadium 2400 Brooks Stadium Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Eclipse Viewing Event: Pitch Dark in the Ballpark

Join beloved meteorologist Lew Jetton for Pitch Dark in the Ballpark, a family-friendly total solar eclipse viewing event at historic Brooks Stadium.

The viewing event features live music, narration by meteorologist Lew Jetton, eclipse-viewing glasses and free parking in a secure, controlled venue. Watch the eclipse from a seat in the stands or bring a blanket and lay out in the field. Take part in an opportunity to win a new car from Royal Oaks.

General admission tickets for $15 are available online at brooksstadium.com. Ballpark food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event.

Gates open at 10:30 am. Totality, the period when the sun is completely obscured by the moon, begins at 1:22 pm.

Overnight RV parking is available at $50 per night per spot.

For more information or to make reservations call (270) 519-7845 or visit http://brooksstadium.com

Brooks Stadium 2400 Brooks Stadium Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
