× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park Join us at the Eco-Art Workshop

Eco-Art Workshop: Not-a-Pumpkin with Berea College

Join us for an afternoon of creativity and Fall fun at Josephine Sculpture Park! We will get inspired on a 30-minute guided fall art and nature walk. Then, artist Heather Dent and Berea College students will guide us in creating a pumpkin sculpture.

Each participant will receive a pumpkin to transform into something truly unique. We will have carving tools and a variety of craft supplies available. We invite you to think beyond a simple jack-o-lantern to create something unexpected. You could build a fairy house, pirate ship, airplane — whatever your imagination comes up with!

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/events