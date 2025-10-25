Eco-Art Workshop: Not-a-Pumpkin with Berea College
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Josephine Sculpture Park
Join us at the Eco-Art Workshop
Eco-Art Workshop: Not-a-Pumpkin with Berea College
Join us for an afternoon of creativity and Fall fun at Josephine Sculpture Park! We will get inspired on a 30-minute guided fall art and nature walk. Then, artist Heather Dent and Berea College students will guide us in creating a pumpkin sculpture.
Each participant will receive a pumpkin to transform into something truly unique. We will have carving tools and a variety of craft supplies available. We invite you to think beyond a simple jack-o-lantern to create something unexpected. You could build a fairy house, pirate ship, airplane — whatever your imagination comes up with!
For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/events