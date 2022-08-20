ECO Kids Discovery Day at Bernheim

ECO Kids Discovery Days are offered every first and third Saturday of the month (weather permitting). E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, which is the best way for children of all ages to connect with the natural world.

Masks and social distancing are required when interacting with Naturalists.

ECO Kids Discovery days may include:

HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 p.m.

POP-UP STORY CIRCLES, because everything and everyone has a story. Watch for our storytelling and story-sharing circles near Spirit Nest or the Visitor Center.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

$10 per car recommended donation applies to non-members.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/eco-kids-discovery-day/2022-08-20/