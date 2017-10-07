ECO Kids Discovery Day: Autumn Plant Bingo

October 7 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Discover fall beauties across the Bernheim landscape as you work to score bingo on the On Your Own Challenge playing card. The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at the Visitor Center and include:

Hands-on Discovery Stations, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

Hike of the Day, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

On Your Own Challenge, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org