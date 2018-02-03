ECO Kids Discovery Day: Bird is the Word

February 3 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

While some birds migrate, some call Kentucky home year-round. Kids and their families will have fun identifying these feathered residents and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 p.m.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee for applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org