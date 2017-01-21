ECO Kids Discovery Day: Fossil Fun at Bernheim

ECO Kids Discovery Day: Fossil Fun

January 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Observe fossils and unlock the secrets of ancient life at Bernheim. Kids and their families will have fun investigating fossils and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. Each ECO Kids Discovery Day includes:

• Hands-on Discovery Stations, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

• Hike of the Day, lead by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

• On Your Own Challenge, a self – guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Free Event. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org