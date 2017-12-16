ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike

to Google Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike

December 16 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Earn a free cup of hot chocolate by completing the On Your Own Challenge hiking sheet and turning it in at Isaac’s Café – yum!

Hands-on Discovery Stations - led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

Hike of the Day  -led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

On Your Own Challenge - a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Hot Chocolate Hike - 2017-12-16 09:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

December 3, 2017

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Submit Yours