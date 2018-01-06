ECO Kids Discovery Day: Naked Trees

January 6, 2018 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Without leaves, tree branches, bark, and buds are exposed and ready for observation. Kids and their families will have fun comparing tree structures and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 p.m.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee for applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org