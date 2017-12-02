ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making

December 2 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Transform nuts, seedpods, pine cones and other nature treasures into holiday ornaments through the On Your Own Challenge activity.

Hands-on Discovery Stations

led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

Hike of the Day

led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

On Your Own Challenge

a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org