ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making

to Google Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making

December 2 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Transform nuts, seedpods, pine cones and other nature treasures into holiday ornaments through the On Your Own Challenge activity.

Hands-on Discovery Stations

led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

Hike of the Day

led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

On Your Own Challenge

a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
501-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making - 2017-12-02 09:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Submit Yours