ECO Kids Discovery Day: Nature Ornament Making
December 2 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Transform nuts, seedpods, pine cones and other nature treasures into holiday ornaments through the On Your Own Challenge activity.
Hands-on Discovery Stations
led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.
Hike of the Day
led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes
On Your Own Challenge
a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.
FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org