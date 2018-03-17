Eco Kids Discovery Day: Seeing Green

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Eco Kids Discovery Day: Seeing Green

February 17 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Look close and you will discover mosses, ferns, and lichens thriving in the winter landscape. Kids and their families will have fun finding these green gems and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

  • HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 p.m.
  • HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes
  • ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FREE

$5 per car weekend fee for applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
feb2018

