ECO Kids Discovery Day: Sky Observations

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

August 19 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Learn how clouds can help us make weather predictions by using the On Your Own Challenge sheet to observe and read the sky.

The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at the Visitor Center, and include:

Hands-on Discovery Stations, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

Hike of the Day, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

On Your Own Challenge, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call (502) 955- 8512 or visit bernheim.org

502-955-8512
