ECO Kids Discovery Day: Spring Plant Bingo

May 6 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Inspect trees and flowers in their spring glory as you work to score bingo through the On Your Own Challenge playing card.

The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. Each ECO Kids Discovery Day includes:

HANDS – ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists from 1- 5 p.m.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FREE event; $5 per card weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org