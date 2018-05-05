ECO Kids Discovery Day: Spring Plant Bingo

May 5 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Inspect trees and flowers in their spring glory as you work to score bingo

through the On Your Own Challenge playing card.

• HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

• HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

• ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M – 5 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee for applies for non-members.

Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to start of program: Call (502) 955 – 8512

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org