ECO Kids Discovery Day: Stalking Squirrels

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

ECO Kids Discovery Day: Stalking Squirrels

November 4 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Follow squirrels as they climb, jump, and scurry through Bernheim, using the On Your Own Challenge as a travel guide.

Hands-on Discovery Stations,

led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

Hike of the Day,

led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

On Your Own Challenge,

a self-guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
502-955-8512
