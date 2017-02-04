ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word

to Google Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00 iCalendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word

February 4 @ 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

While some birds migrate, some call Kentucky home year-round. Kids and their families will have fun identifying these feathered residents and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. Each ECO Kids Discovery Day includes:

• Hands-on Discovery Stations, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 P.M.

• Hike of the Day, lead by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 P.M. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

• On Your Own Challenge, a self – guided adventure, available from 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Free Event. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Kids & Family, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00 iCalendar - ECO Kids Discovery Days: Bird is the Word - 2017-02-04 09:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™