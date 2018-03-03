ECO Kids Discovery Days: Cool Conifers

March 3 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Conifers, special cone-bearing trees with needle and scale-like leaves, can be found throughout the arboretum. Kids and their families will have fun locating these trees and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the day during the afternoon.

HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 p.m.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FREE

$5 per car weekend fee for applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org