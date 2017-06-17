ECO Kids Discovery Days: Looking at Leaves

June 17 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Identify trees by their leaves, using the On Your Own Challenge page to recognize leaf form, arrangement, and shape.

The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. Each ECO Kids Discovery Day includes:

HANDS – ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists from 1- 5 p.m.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FREE event; $5 per card weekend environmental fee for Non-Members.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org