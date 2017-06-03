ECO Kids Discovery Days: National Trails Day Celebration

June 3 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Celebrate National Trails Day by hiking any trail and completing a scavenger hunt along the way! Kids and their families will have fun traveling Bernheim by foot exploring hands-on Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that’s exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days! Discovery Days take place the first and third Saturday of each month at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. To connect children and their families with nature, each ECO Kids Discovery Day includes:

• HANDS–ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, at the Visitor Center from 1-5 P.M.

• ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available at the Visitor Center from 9 A.M.-5 P.M.

• HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at the Visitor Center at 2 P.M. and runs 45-60 minutes.

FREE event; $5 per card weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org