Jenny Kawa Eddie Miles Music Legends Coming to Centre Square

Eddie Miles Music Legends Concert Series

Eddie Miles, nationally known performer, returns to the stage with a brand new show featuring music from ALL YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC LEGENDS. It'll be A DIFFERENT SHOW EACH MONTH (March, April & May) showcasing lots of different Country and Rock Music of yesteryear! You won't want to miss Eddie's mastery of many different styles as he sings the Legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orberson, Dire Straights, Elvis Presley, and many more. Eddie knows them all and he may even take a few requests. Tickets for all three shows go on sale January 14, 2019 at 8am.

For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/eddie-miles-music-legends.html