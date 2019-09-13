Eddie Miles Returns

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Eddie Miles, nationally known performer, sings music from ALL YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC LEGENDS of yesteryear’s Country and Rock. You won’t want to miss Eddie’s mastery of many different styles as he sings the Legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orberson, Dire Straights, Elvis Presley, and many more. Eddie entertains with a show that’s sure to please everyone and he may even take a few requests.

For more information call (270) 699-2787​ or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/miles-of-summer.html

Concerts & Live Music
270-699-2787
