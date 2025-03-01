EDM Night Silent Disco at Atrium Logan Street

Beats on beats on beats! It's time for an EDM Silent Disco! Join us at Atrium Logan St on Saturday, 3/1, from 8 - 11 as DJ Perry busts out the best EDM tracks from all over the world. You can expect electronic house music with techno and dubstep blended in from artists like John Summit, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, Skrillex, Sara Landry, Fisher, Allison Wonderland, and so many more! We'll also have hip-hop, pop, and best of the decades to round out the night. EDM is literally music made for dancing, so get on out to Atrium and dance the night away!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

