Edmonson County Bicentennial Homecoming

Edmonson County 108 Main St, Brownsville, Kentucky 42210

The Edmonson County Homecoming "A Celebration of our History" will include a full day of events ranging from kids' activities, honorable historical displays, arts and crafts displays, vendor booths, DJ and/or live music, cornhole tournament, and presentations from local groups that celebrate the rich history of 200 years of Edmonson County. Happy Bicentennial Birthday!

For more information visit edmonsoncounty.org

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
