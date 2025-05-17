Edmonson County Bicentennial Homecoming
to
Edmonson County 108 Main St, Brownsville, Kentucky 42210
Edmonson County Tourism Commission
Edmonson County's Downtown Brownsville Mural
Edmonson County Bicentennial Homecoming
The Edmonson County Homecoming "A Celebration of our History" will include a full day of events ranging from kids' activities, honorable historical displays, arts and crafts displays, vendor booths, DJ and/or live music, cornhole tournament, and presentations from local groups that celebrate the rich history of 200 years of Edmonson County. Happy Bicentennial Birthday!
For more information visit edmonsoncounty.org