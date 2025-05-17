× Expand Edmonson County Tourism Commission Edmonson County's Downtown Brownsville Mural

Edmonson County Bicentennial Homecoming

The Edmonson County Homecoming "A Celebration of our History" will include a full day of events ranging from kids' activities, honorable historical displays, arts and crafts displays, vendor booths, DJ and/or live music, cornhole tournament, and presentations from local groups that celebrate the rich history of 200 years of Edmonson County. Happy Bicentennial Birthday!

For more information visit edmonsoncounty.org