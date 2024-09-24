× Expand Newport Aquarium RSVP and reserve your spot today for the Educator Open House at Newport Aquarium

Educators are invited to attend this free, informative event where you will learn about Newport Aquarium field trip packages and additional educational experiences for your students like behind-the scenes tours or a special meet and greet with an African Penguin! Plus, learn about new and exciting enhancements being offered for the 2024-2025 school year!

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com

During the event, you’ll also get to meet a special animal ambassador, register for raffle prizes, enjoy refreshments and more!