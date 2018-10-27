Eek-A-Boo! A Costume Ball for the benefit of Anchal

Dress up in your spookiest ensemble and celebrate Halloween with friends at the Eek-A-Boo! Costume* Ball while supporting the fantastic charitable work of Anchal.

You don't want to miss the fun and surprises at this extravagant Halloween bash:

- Special performance by Linkin' Bridge, as seen on America's Got Talent

- Live music and dancing by The Company Band

- Costume contest with prizes - best group, best couple, best male and best female

- Cocktail Buffet catered by Masterson's

- Open Bar

Anchal (on-chal) is a non-profit social enterprise that addresses the exploitation of women around the world by using design thinking to create employment opportunities, products & markets that support empowerment. Specifically, Anchal provides careers in design and eco-friendly textile production to over 130 women forced into the commercial sex trade in Ajmer, India and Louisville, Kentucky.

*Creative black tie is also welcome

Hosted by Stegner Investment Associates, Inc. & other friends of Anchal

For more information call 502-709-4377