Eek-A-Boo! A Costume Ball for the benefit of Anchal
Dress up in your spookiest ensemble and celebrate Halloween with friends at the Eek-A-Boo! Costume* Ball while supporting the fantastic charitable work of Anchal.
You don't want to miss the fun and surprises at this extravagant Halloween bash:
- Special performance by Linkin' Bridge, as seen on America's Got Talent
- Live music and dancing by The Company Band
- Costume contest with prizes - best group, best couple, best male and best female
- Cocktail Buffet catered by Masterson's
- Open Bar
Anchal (on-chal) is a non-profit social enterprise that addresses the exploitation of women around the world by using design thinking to create employment opportunities, products & markets that support empowerment. Specifically, Anchal provides careers in design and eco-friendly textile production to over 130 women forced into the commercial sex trade in Ajmer, India and Louisville, Kentucky.
*Creative black tie is also welcome
Hosted by Stegner Investment Associates, Inc. & other friends of Anchal
For more information call 502-709-4377