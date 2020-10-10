VIRTUAL -------------Egg Drop Challenge
to
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Kentucky Historical Society
Egg Drop Challenge
Egg Drop Challenge
This is a virtual event. Grab your tinkering hat and explore the world of Kentucky inventions like Solomon Lee Van Meter’s backpack parachute. Then, become an innovator yourself by building a contraption out of materials from home that can successfully transport an egg in flight. We will end the hour with a virtual tour into our museum’s Southern Exposition! Participants will need paper, pencil, tape, scissors, egg, recyclables, and other materials as needed. No supplies included.
Instructor: Megan Sauter
Location: Virtual – ZOOM
Ages: Families & youth ages 5-12
Cost: Free for members, $5 for non-members.
To register, contact khseducation@ky.gov and reference the program name in the subject line.
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/egg-drop-challenge/