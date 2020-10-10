VIRTUAL -------------Egg Drop Challenge

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Egg Drop Challenge

Egg Drop Challenge

This is a virtual event. Grab your tinkering hat and explore the world of Kentucky inventions like Solomon Lee Van Meter’s backpack parachute. Then, become an innovator yourself by building a contraption out of materials from home that can successfully transport an egg in flight. We will end the hour with a virtual tour into our museum’s Southern Exposition! Participants will need paper, pencil, tape, scissors, egg, recyclables, and other materials as needed. No supplies included.

Instructor: Megan Sauter

Location: Virtual – ZOOM

Ages: Families & youth ages 5-12

Cost: Free for members, $5 for non-members.

To register, contact khseducation@ky.gov and reference the program name in the subject line.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/egg-drop-challenge/