Eighth Annual What's in your Garden -Harvest Edition Art Show
to
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Arts Association of Oldham County
FREE admission
August 20st - September 21st from 10am – 4pm
This competitive show is open to all mediums with an Opening Reception held on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The Arts Association operates Gallery 104 in La Grange, which displays a variety of artwork such as ceramics, jewelry, paintings and fiber art. While taking in the art show, stop by the La Grange Farmers Market on Tuesday evenings or Saturday mornings for some fresh produce.
For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/