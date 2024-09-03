× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Eighth Annual What's in your Garden -Harvest Edition Art Show

Eighth Annual What's in your Garden -Harvest Edition Art Show

FREE admission

August 20st - September 21st from 10am – 4pm

This competitive show is open to all mediums with an Opening Reception held on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The Arts Association operates Gallery 104 in La Grange, which displays a variety of artwork such as ceramics, jewelry, paintings and fiber art. While taking in the art show, stop by the La Grange Farmers Market on Tuesday evenings or Saturday mornings for some fresh produce.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/