EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend

The Explore Kentucky Initiative is excited to announce it's first ever weekend of guided hikes at Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission's Bad Branch Falls State Nature Preserve. Hikes will be led by EKI's program coordinator, Carolyn Sexton.

This hike features a 60' waterfall nestled among the hemlock gorges of Pine Mountain as well as mile wide vistas from atop Pine Mountain ridge. The preserve is home to numerous rare plant and animal species as well as pristine mountain streams.

So pack a hearty lunch, bring your camera, and join EKI to learn more about this beautiful wilderness area on Pine Mountain in eastern Kentucky!

For more information/to register call (270) 766-3822 or visit explorekentucky.us/calendar/2018/badbranchfalls