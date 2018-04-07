EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend

to Google Calendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00

Bad Branch Falls State Nature Preserve Kentucky 932, Eolia, Kentucky 40826

The Explore Kentucky Initiative is excited to announce it's first ever weekend of guided hikes at Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission's Bad Branch Falls State Nature Preserve. Hikes will be led by EKI's program coordinator, Carolyn Sexton.

This hike features a 60' waterfall nestled among the hemlock gorges of Pine Mountain as well as mile wide vistas from atop Pine Mountain ridge. The preserve is home to numerous rare plant and animal species as well as pristine mountain streams.

So pack a hearty lunch, bring your camera, and join EKI to learn more about this beautiful wilderness area on Pine Mountain in eastern Kentucky!

For more information/to register call (270) 766-3822 or visit explorekentucky.us/calendar/2018/badbranchfalls

Info
Bad Branch Falls State Nature Preserve Kentucky 932, Eolia, Kentucky 40826 View Map
Education & Learning, Fitness, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - EKI Explorations: Bad Branch Falls Guided Hike Weekend - 2018-04-07 21:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Submit Yours