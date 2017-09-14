EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Sylvester James “Jim” Gates, Jr., (born December 15, 1950) is an American theoretical physicist bestowed in 1973 with two B.S. degrees (math & physics) and a Ph.D. degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the latter in 1977. His doctoral thesis was the first one at MIT to deal with supersymmetry. Gates was formerly a University System Regents Professor, the John S. Toll Professor of Physics at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Director of the String and Particle Theory Center, Affiliate Professor of Mathematics, and served on the U.S. President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, National Commission on Forensic Science, and on the Maryland State Board of Education.

The 2017-18 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Transformations." Speakers and presenters include 2 MacArthur "Genius" Award winners, a host of bestselling authors, and leading figures in the fields of philosophy, psychology, history, physics, biology, economics, sociology, anthropology, and more. Plus, as always, we will host a National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us for another year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations, and engaging conversations.

Sara Goldrick-Rab is Professor of Higher Education Policy & Sociology at Temple University, Founder of the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, the nation’s only translational research laboratory seeking ways to make college more affordable.

