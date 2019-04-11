EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Mehrzad Boroujerdi

“Postrevolutionary Iran: Truths and Consequences for Middle East and International Politics”

International Studies Keynote Address

Mehrzad Boroujerdi is Professor of Political Science and O’Hanley Faculty Scholar at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. During the 2017-18 academic year, he served as a Fellow of the American Council on Education (ACE) at California State University – Northridge (CSUN) and was a visiting scholar at UCLA’s Center for Near Eastern Studies.

Dr. Boroujerdi is the author of several important works of comparative politics about Iran and the West, including most recently Postrevolutionary Iran: A Political Handbook (with Kourosh Rakimkhani, Syracuse University Press, 2018), as well as Iranian Intellectuals and the West: The Tormented Triumph of Nativism (Syracuse University Press, 1996), and I Carved, Worshiped and Shattered: Essays on Iranian Politics and Identity (in Persian, Nashr-e Negah-e Mo`aser, 2010). He is also the editor of Mirror for the Muslim Prince: Islam and Theory of Statecraft (Syracuse University Press, 2013). He has authored more than thirty journal articles and book chapters in both English and Persian.

The 2018-19 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Truths and Consequences." Speakers and presenters include leading figures in the fields of history, psychology, physics, politics, geography, environmental science, educational activism, social justice, anthropology, gender studies, film-making, publishing and more. Plus, as always, we will host another National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us at all our events for another exciting year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations and engaging conversations.

All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public.

All presentations are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building, unless otherwise noted in the schedule.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/