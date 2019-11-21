EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Building Resilience and Finding Balance: Mettle, Mindfulness and Veterans’ Mental Health”

David L. Albright is the Hill Crest Foundation Endowed Chair in Mental Health and Director of the Office for Military Families and Veterans at The University of Alabama School of Social Work. He is a military veteran and former research fellow with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and the RAND Corporation’s Center for Military Health Policy Research. Dr. Albright’s research and scholarship are largely focused on implementation and translation so that it is practically useful for communities, veterans service organizations, health care providers, and policymakers as they work to promote and address health-and wellbeing-related determinants and outcomes among military personnel, veterans, and their families and communities. He is the Co-Editor of the recent collection, Bulletproofing the Psyche: Preventing Mental Health Problems in Our Military and Veterans, which focus on the phenomenon of resilience, among other pertinent determinants of mental health and well-being.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/