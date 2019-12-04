EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Plundered Skulls and Stolen Spirits: Balancing the Rights of Native America in Reclaiming Their Heritage”

Native American Heritage Keynote Address

Chip Colwell is the Senior Curator of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. He received his PhD from Indiana University, and has held fellowships with the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, Rockefeller Foundation, and J. William Fulbright Program.

He has served on the editorial boards of the American Anthropologist, American Antiquity, and the International Journal of Cultural Property. He was co-editor of Museum Anthropology from 2009-2012 and was elected to the Society for American Archaeology board of directors. Numerous grants have supported his research, including from the Wenner-Gren Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

He has published more than 50 academic articles and book chapters, and 11 books, including most recently, Plundered Skulls and Stolen Spirits: Inside the Fight to Reclaim Native America's Culture. His work has been highlighted in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Archaeology Magazine, BBC, and TED. He is the recipient of numerous honors, including the Gordon R. Willey Prize of the American Anthropological Association, Mountain-Plains Museums Association Leadership and Innovation Award, Colorado Book Award, and two National Council on Public History Book Awards.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/