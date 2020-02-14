EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Sustainable Development: African Perspectives”

Black History Month Keynote Address

Dr. Toyin Falola is the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair Professor in the Humanities and a Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

He is a Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigerian Academy of Letters. He has received various awards and honors, including the Jean Holloway Award for Teaching Excellence, the Texas Exes Teaching Award, and the Ibn Khaldun Distinguished Award for Research Excellence, and the Distinguished Fellow, Ibadan Cultural Group.

Toyin Falola is the author of numerous books, including Key Events in African History: A Reference Guide, and Nationalism and African Intellectuals, and dozens of edited collections, including Tradition and Change in Africa and African Writers and Readers. He is co-editor of the Journal of African Economic History, Series Editor of The Cambria African Studies Series, Series Editor of Rochester Studies in African History and the Diaspora, and the Series Editor of the Culture and Customs of Africa by Greenwood Press.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/