EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Documenting Appalachia: Recovery, Resilience, Renewal”

Elaine McMillion Sheldon is an Academy Award-nominated and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker and non-fiction storyteller based in Appalachia. She is the director of two Netflix Original Documentaries—Heroin(e) and Recovery Boys—that explore America's opioid crisis. Heroin(e) was nominated for a 2018 Academy Award and won the 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Documentary.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/