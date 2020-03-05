EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

"Finding Time for Patience in a Busy World"

Matthew Pianalto is Professor of Philosophy at EKU, where he teaches introductory ethics, philosophy, Animal Ethics, and Environmental Ethics, as well as Honors Rhetoric and topical seminars such as “Sound and Sense: How Music Means” with the Honors Program. He is the author of the philosophical monograph, On Patience, published by Lexington Books in 2016, plus 20 articles and essays. His essay on “Moral Courage and Facing Others” was selected as the winner of the inaugural Robert Papazian Annual Essay Prize on Themes from Ethics and Political Philosophy by the International Journal of Philosophical Studies in 2012. His piece on “Ethics Beyond Sentience” was included in The Chautauqua Journal Vol. 1 (2016). Pianalto was recognized as an EKU Critical Thinking Teacher of the Year in 2015. He is currently working on a book chapter about Ludwig Wittgenstein and animal ethics and plans to do more writing about the philosophy of music. A dedicated old-time musician, he plays the banjo and has performed locally as a solo act and with string bands. He released an album, Down Creek, in 2018.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building's O'Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

