EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Balancing the Vote and Exercising Citizenship: The Women’s Suffrage Movement 100 Years On”

Women’s History Month Keynote Address

Sara Egge is Assistant Professor of History at Centre College in Danville, KY, where she joined the faculty in 2012, and the author of Woman Suffrage and Citizenship in the Midwest, 1870-1920, published by the University of Iowa Press in 2018.

Dr. Egge’s research interests include gender, ethnicity, and rurality in the American Midwest, historical constructions of political representation and citizenship, and historical intersections of agriculture, food production, hunting, and the environment. At Centre College, she offers courses that focus on late 19th- and early 20th-century American history, gender and women’s history, food history, and environmental history.

Iin 2015, Dr. Egge was named a Centre Scholar, a two-year appointment that recognizes teaching excellence, scholarship, and contributions to the Centre College community. In 2015, she won a grant from the Kentucky Oral History Commission to interview World War II veterans. That same year, she also received an Enduring Questions grant to explore the question “What is a citizen?” from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Sara Egge has a B.A. in History and Spanish and a B.S. in History Education from North Dakota State University. She earned an M.A. in History and a Ph.D. in Agricultural History and Rural Studies from Iowa State University.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

