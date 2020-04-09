EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“One Nation, Two Realities: Dueling Facts in American Democracy”

Morgan Marietta is Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, where he studies the political consequences of belief, the psychology and rhetoric of ideology, constitutional politics, and facts and lies in politics, and teaches Introduction to American Politics, Political Psychology, Constitutional Law, and the Supreme Court Seminar.

Dr. Marietta is the author of four books, including The Politics of Sacred Rhetoric: Absolutist Appeals and Political Influence, A Citizen’s Guide to American Ideology, and A Citizen’s Guide to the Constitution and the Supreme Court, and numerous articles on politics and psychology. His newest book (with David Barker), One Nation, Two Realities: Dueling Facts in American Democracy (Oxford University Press 2019), discusses the causes and consequences of dueling fact perceptions in American political discourse. He is the co-editor (with David Klein) of the annual SCOTUS series on the major decisions of the Supreme Court and the author (with David Barker) of the “Inconvenient Facts” blog with Psychology Today.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/