EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Julissa Arce is a political commentator, speaker, writer and the author of My (Underground) American Dream (Entre Las Sombras del Sueño Americano). She has become a leading national voice in the fight for social justice, immigrant rights and education equality. A contributor for CNBC and the Huffington Post, her writing has been featured also by CNN, The Hill, Refinery29, CNN en Español, and Fusion, among other national outlets. Arce is the chairman and co-founder of the Ascend Educational Fund (AEF), a college scholarship and mentorship program for immigrant students in New York City, regardless of their ethnicity, national original or immigration status. She made national and international headlines when she revealed that she had achieved the American Dream of wealth and status at Goldman Sachs while undocumented.

In My (Underground) American Dream, Julissa used her own inspirational story to change the conversation around immigration, by exploring the polarizing question: for an undocumented immigrant, what is the true cost of the American dream?

The 2017-18 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Transformations." Speakers and presenters include 2 MacArthur "Genius" Award winners, a host of bestselling authors, and leading figures in the fields of philosophy, psychology, history, physics, biology, economics, sociology, anthropology, and more. Plus, as always, we will host a National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us for another year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations, and engaging conversations.

Sara Goldrick-Rab is Professor of Higher Education Policy & Sociology at Temple University, Founder of the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, the nation’s only translational research laboratory seeking ways to make college more affordable.

