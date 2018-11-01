EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Tom Gilovich

Thursday, November 1, 2018

“The Pursuit of Happiness in Trying Times”

Tom Gilovich is Irene Blecker Rosenfeld Professor of Psychology at Cornell University, where he runs the Gilovich Lab. His research has resulted in a number of major contributions to the fields of social psychology, decision making and behavioral economics, including such ideas as the illusion of transparency, bias blind spots, headwind/tailwind asymmetry, the spotlight effect, clustering illusion, anchoring and self-handicapping. His recent work has been focused on happiness and the nature and effects of gratitude, and he has been featured in this connection in a number of popular venues, including the New York Times, Psychology Today, Science Daily, Big Think and the 2017 Freakonomics Radio podcast, “Why Is My Life So Hard?”

All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public.

All presentations are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building, unless otherwise noted in the schedule.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/