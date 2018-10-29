EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Monday, October 29, 2018, 7:00 PM

“Hillbilly, the Documentary”

Special Event screening

About Hillbilly, the documentary: …this film is for anyone who is a hillbilly or anyone who knows one…

Official Selection: Nashville Film Festival, Traverse City Film Festival, Women Texas Film Festival, Southern Circuit 2018-19.

Appalachia is as old as it is complex. Made up of Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia, the region and its people are home to a mountain range and a history that make it an undeniably special—and even quintessentially “American”—place. Due to a century-and-a-half of reliance on coal as its core industry, one of its defining characteristics has been a “boom and bust” economy that has also made Appalachia a region of poverty and a frequent focus of national attention. From these mountains and circumstances have emerged a complicated, often problematic and enduring American archetype: the hillbilly.

Hillbilly: Appalachia in film and television is a documentary film that examines the iconic hillbilly stereotype in film and television. The film explores more than a hundred years of media representation of mountain and rural people, reveals how the hillbilly icon reflects America's aspirational self-image over the decades and offers an urgent exploration of how we see and think about poor, white, rural America.

The 2018-19 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Truths and Consequences." Speakers and presenters include leading figures in the fields of history, psychology, physics, politics, geography, environmental science, educational activism, social justice, anthropology, gender studies, film-making, publishing and more. Plus, as always, we will host another National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us at all our events for another exciting year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations and engaging conversations.

All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public.

All presentations are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building, unless otherwise noted in the schedule.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/