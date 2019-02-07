EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Reniqua Allen

“It Was All a Dream”

Black History Month Keynote Address

Reniqua Allen is an Eisner Fellow at the Nation Institute, and a writer, producer, commentator and academic who focuses on issues surrounding race, class, social mobility and popular culture. Her first book, It Was All a Dream: A New Generation Confronts the Broken Promise to Black America, will be published in January 2019 (Nation Books/Hachette Press).

Most recently, as a producer with WNYC Studios, Reniqua Allen worked as a producer for the second season of the show, The United States of Anxiety, and she served as a casting producer for MTV’s longest running docu-series, True Life, about young people and the 2016 presidential election. Previously, she was a field producer on the documentary film, Against All Odds: The Fight for a Black Middle Class, which aired on PBS.

The 2018-19 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Truths and Consequences." Speakers and presenters include leading figures in the fields of history, psychology, physics, politics, geography, environmental science, educational activism, social justice, anthropology, gender studies, film-making, publishing and more. Plus, as always, we will host another National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us at all our events for another exciting year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations and engaging conversations.

