EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

Jennifer Baumgardner

“Beyoncé and Beyond: A Brief History of Feminisms, Intersectionality and #MeToo”

Women’s History Month Keynote Address

Jennifer Baumgardner is a writer, activist, filmmaker, editor and lecturer. She is the co-founder of Soapbox, Inc., a speakers’ bureau; the co-creator of Feminist Camp, the editor in chief of the Women's Review of Books and the publisher of Dottir, an independent feminist press. From 2008-2012, she was Writer-in-Residence at The New School, where she taught non-fiction workshops. From 2013-2017, she was the Executive Director/Publisher at The Feminist Press at CUNY, the longest running women's publisher in the world.

Baumgardner is the author/co-author of six books, including Look Both Ways: Bisexual Politics (FSG, 2007, a Lambda finalist), Abortion & Life (Akashic, 2008), and the essay collection F ’em! Goo Goo, Gaga, and Some Thoughts on Balls (Seal, 2011), as well as two best-selling books about feminism written with Amy Richards—Manifesta: Young Women, Feminism, and the Future (FSG, 2000) and Grassroots: A Field Guide for Feminist Activism (FSG, 2005). She is the co-editor, with Madeleine Kunin, of We Do!: American Leaders Who Believe in Marriage Equality. As a filmmaker, she produced the award-winning documentary, I Had an Abortion (2005), and produced and directed the testimonial based documentary, It Was Rape (2013).

The 2018-19 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Truths and Consequences." Speakers and presenters include leading figures in the fields of history, psychology, physics, politics, geography, environmental science, educational activism, social justice, anthropology, gender studies, film-making, publishing and more. Plus, as always, we will host another National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us at all our events for another exciting year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations and engaging conversations.

