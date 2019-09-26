EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Cultura, Testimonios, Art and Resistance: Responding to Crisis, Recovering from Trauma”

Hispanic Heritage Keynote Address

Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is Assistant Professor of Marriage and Family Therapy at the University of San Francisco and Faculty Coordinator for the Masters in Counseling MFT program at the San Jose Campus. Belinda has a doctorate in Education, and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with eighteen years of experience working in community mental health, with a specialization in child trauma and Latino Mental Health. Belinda has extensive experience in county mental health where she worked in Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall mental health and San Mateo County Pre to Three High Risk Infant Mental health team. She also spent a significant time working at University of California Berkeley, Tang Social Services team where her focus was working with student families. She spent eight years as adjunct faculty at Santa Clara University. She co-founded and is part of the Latino Advisory Council in Half Moon Bay. Belinda has done extensive work on the coast working with farmworker families and their children, in her community practice her focus is on immigration trauma, u-visas, asylum and has worked with refugee children of San Mateo County.

All EKU Chautauqua events are free and open to the public. Lectures are held at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock Building’s O’Donnell Hall.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series is operated by the EKU Honors Program and housed in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/