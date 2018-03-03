EKU Theatre Presents The Secret Garden

Eastern Kentucky University Theatre and the EKU Department of Music will present the popular musical, “The Secret Garden” at Gifford Theatre Feb. 28-March 4.

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with book and lyrics by Kentucky native Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, this reimagining of the classic tale won a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and Drama Desk awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Lyrics.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns in the musical to Yorkshire to live with her embittered uncle, Archibald, and his invalid son, Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden that beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life.

The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 4. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for other adults, and can be purchased online now at theatre.eku.edu or through the EKU Theatre Office, Campbell Building 306, 859-622-1315. From Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, tickets can also be purchased at the Gifford Box Office in the Campbell Building from noon to 4 p.m. They will also be available at the box office an hour before each performance.

For more information call 859-622-1315 or visit theatre.eku.edu