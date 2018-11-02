El Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead Exhibit

Public displays in UofL’s Ekstrom Library will mark the Hispanic custom of El Dia de los Muertos, which features social rituals of families honoring the cycle of life and death and remembering loved ones. The autumn events often feature personalized altars to commemorate the honorees.Spanish language students will display decorated altars and exhibits Nov. 2-6 in Ekstrom Library on UofL’s Belknap Campus. As part of the public exhibit spanning Latin American customs, student projects will represent traditional seasonal elements such as giant kites (Guatemala), cypress wreaths (El Salvador) and votive offerings (Mexico).

For more information call 502-852-4748