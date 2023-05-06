Electric Blue: A Tale from the Reef Performance
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theater
Electric Blue: A Tale from the Reef
A Theatre for the Very Young Production
Family Weekend Performance Dates: May 6-13, 2023
Devised by Rhonda Bell, Jeremy Kisling, and the LCT Education Department
Description:
We’re learning about the wild and wonderful creatures who live in the ocean, and YOU are invited to be part of the adventure! There are new friends to make and places to explore all along the reef. Join us beneath the waves in this interactive and imaginative show that’s perfect for ages 2-5!
Best enjoyed by ages 2-5
Performed on The LCT Learning Stage
Length of Show: Approximately 30 minutes long
Family Weekend Performance Info
Saturday, May 6 – 11:00am^ & 2:00pm
Sunday, May 7 – 2:00pm
Saturday, May 13 – 11:00am^ & 2:00pm
^Sensory Friendly & Pay What You Will
Tickets: $15/adult, $10/child
For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org