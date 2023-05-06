× Expand Lexington Children's Theater Electric Blue: A Tale from the Reef Production Logo

Electric Blue: A Tale from the Reef Performance

Electric Blue: A Tale from the Reef

A Theatre for the Very Young Production

Family Weekend Performance Dates: May 6-13, 2023

Devised by Rhonda Bell, Jeremy Kisling, and the LCT Education Department

Description:

We’re learning about the wild and wonderful creatures who live in the ocean, and YOU are invited to be part of the adventure! There are new friends to make and places to explore all along the reef. Join us beneath the waves in this interactive and imaginative show that’s perfect for ages 2-5!

Best enjoyed by ages 2-5

Performed on The LCT Learning Stage

Length of Show: Approximately 30 minutes long

Family Weekend Performance Info

Saturday, May 6 – 11:00am^ & 2:00pm

Sunday, May 7 – 2:00pm

Saturday, May 13 – 11:00am^ & 2:00pm

^Sensory Friendly & Pay What You Will

Tickets: $15/adult, $10/child

For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org