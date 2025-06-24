Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!"
to
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
StageOne Family Theatre
Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.
Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!"
Performances
Mar. 21 & 28, & Apr. 4 @ 11am & 2pm
For more information call 502.498.2436 or visit stageone.org