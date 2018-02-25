Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!"
“Hey, Piggie, did you see this? We are going to be in a play at LCT!”
Catch these two Mo Willems characters on stage in their very own musical! There’s sure to be lots of singing, dancing, and silliness as these two best friends team up with the singing Squirrelles for a musical adventure that will have you giggling out loud and clapping along to the beat. After all, the best part of being in a play is having YOU in the audience!
Recommended for ages 4 and up.
$19 adults, $16 children
Sunday, February 25 – 2:00pm
Saturday, March 3 – 2:00 & 7:00pm
Sunday, March 4 – 2:00pm
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map