Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!"

“Hey, Piggie, did you see this? We are going to be in a play at LCT!”

Catch these two Mo Willems characters on stage in their very own musical! There’s sure to be lots of singing, dancing, and silliness as these two best friends team up with the singing Squirrelles for a musical adventure that will have you giggling out loud and clapping along to the beat. After all, the best part of being in a play is having YOU in the audience!

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, February 25 – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 3 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 4 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org